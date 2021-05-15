The reunion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez was a shock for many celebrity observers, one of several unexpected coupling announcements in recent weeks. But Jeopardy! is a game show all about knowledge, and some fans wondered what its question writers knew after Friday’s episode featured a question about the now-current couple.

News that the one-time celebrity couple had gotten back together nearly two decades later caused a lot of reaction last week. The phrase “Go Yankees” was among the most notable of responses from Alex Rodriguez. But the term “Bennifer” was now back en vogue, which is why it was shocking for some Jeopardy! fans when a question about the celebrity couple appeared on Friday’s program.

This was filmed weeks ago. #Jeopardy what did you know? pic.twitter.com/fZUc7UjccR — frankie twill (@FrankieTwill) May 14, 2021

Whoever writes #jeopardy questions apparently can predict the future. #bennifer2021 pic.twitter.com/APfnpqNYej — Physical distancing stan account (@bdspiegel) May 14, 2021

“As a couple, they were jointly known as ‘Bennifer,'” the question read.

As many pointed out online, the show is filmed weeks in advance, so this question about recent history would have been filmed well before even the first rumors that the two were talking. But that didn’t stop a lot of fans from losing it a bit at the oddity of it appearing on Friday’s taping. Especially when, well, a contestant got the question wrong.

“As a couple, they were jointly known as ‘Bennifer’” IS #JEOPARDY MISS CLEO AND/OR TROLLING US ALL?! Also can’t believe the guy got it wrong. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Iconic couple. — Hell On Heels (@HellOnHeelsGirl) May 14, 2021

This man did the Birdman hand rub in his intro only to get the first question wrong. The question was about Bennifer. HOW COULD YOU GET THAT WRONG?!?!! #jeopardy — Esta Fiesta ✨ (@ItsEstaFiesta) May 14, 2021

Plenty of folks gave the show credit for predicting the future, even if it was just a very fortunate coincidence on their part.

Bennifer as an answer tonight on #Jeopardy just another example of how damn prescient the clue writers are when writing for episodes that will air months after they're taped — Drew Starr (@TheDrewStarr) May 14, 2021

And if you REALLY want to get conspiratorial, the show also had a Montana category. Which is, of course, the state the couple had a very public romantic getaway to seemingly confirm their relationship.

Excuse me but Jeopardy (filmed weeks in advance) manifested Bennifer 2021 AND their getaway to Montana with the clues that aired tonight!!! ✨✨#Jeopardy #Bennifer pic.twitter.com/08kX7NXsVW — Bex Lester (@GlamBex) May 15, 2021

Truly, this life is full of mysteries. And occasionally answers in the form of questions.