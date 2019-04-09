Jeopardy!

While Wheel of Fortune has experienced some unfortunate moments in recent memory, Jeopardy! got a historic one on Tuesday night. James Holzhauer, a professional sports bettor from Las Vegas, set the new single-day win total for Jeopardy! on Tuesday night, taking home a whopping $110,914.

The previous single-day mark for money earned in a Jeopardy! round — $77,000 — was set on Sept. 19, 2010 by Roger Craig. Holzhauer, who had already been a three-day champion by the time Tuesday’s episode aired, now has made $244,365 during his run. He said from the start he was gunning for the mark.

“I said all along that I wanted to break Roger Craig’s one-game record and I did it,” Holzhauer said, according to a release.

As he noted, the $110,914 total wasn’t by chance, either — it’s meant to symbolize the birthday of his daughter: November 9, 2014. Holzhauer actually could have reached the mark earlier in his run, as Jeopardy! noted in a video it posted on Twitter earlier in the week.