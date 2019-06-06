Jeopardy! on YouTube

James Holzhauer’s shocking exit from the Jeopardy! spotlight on Monday was a seismic shift in the game show landscape few were expecting. Holzhauer was a brilliant Jeopardy! contestant, playing the game in a way no one ever has in show history to the tune of more than $2.4 million in 32 games during his run as show champion.

But Emma Boettcher, who literally wrote a thesis about the show’s questions and their complexity, made Holzhauer seem like just an ordinary Jeopardy! contestant on Monday’s episode and had the lead going into Final Jeopardy. What resulted was Holzhauer exiting unceremoniously, and Boettcher getting crowned as the new champion.

The way Boettcher played on the show — a similarly aggressive style to Holzhauer and a similar preparation schedule — made a lot of people wonder if she would go on a similar run as James did. And most of the week it seemed that may be happening — Emma won $97,002 over three episodes and, though she didn’t put up the record-setting numbers we saw out of Holzhauer, she showed a similar zeal for the game and the potential to subdue opponents in a dominant way.