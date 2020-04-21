‘Jeopardy!’ Will Re-Air Its GOAT Tournament And Ken Jennings’ First And Last Games

There are a finite number of new Jeopardy! episodes that can air as the game show, along with its sister program Wheel of Fortune, halted tapings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, the expectation has been for Jeopardy! to dip into the archives for some of the show’s most popular episodes and runs, and starting May 4, that’s exactly what we will get. Jeopardy! announced on Tuesday that it will take its highly-popular GOAT Tournament from January and break the hour-long, two-game episodes into eight half-hour episodes, re-airing them in their normal timeslot on whichever local channel has Jeopardy! rights in that region.

Along with the competition between legends Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter, those showings will be bookended by the first and last episodes of Jennings’ record-setting 74-game run. The full schedule can be found below.

Mon., May 4: Ken Jennings’ first game (Original airdate: June 2, 2004)

Tues., May 5: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 1, Game 1

Weds., May 6: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 1, Game 2

Thurs., May 7: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 2, Game 1

Fri., May 8: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 2, Game 2

Mon., May 11: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 3, Game 1

Tues., May 12: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 3, Game 2

Weds., May 13: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 4, Game 1

Thurs., May 14: Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time Match 4, Game 2

Fri., May 15: Ken Jennings’ final game (Original airdate: November 30, 2004)