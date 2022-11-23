One of the biggest stories in the NFL this week revolves around the starting quarterback situation for the New York Jets. The team lost his past week’s game to the New England Patriots, 10-3, with Zach Wilson putting forth an absolutely terrible performance — Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick, went 9-for-22 for 77 yards. In the aftermath of the game, Wilson made clear that he did not think the offense, which gained 103 total yards, let the team’s defense down.

It was the latest in what has been a rough season for Wilson, even as the Jets have turned into one of the bigger surprises in the NFL with their 6-4 record. The team’s head coach, Robert Saleh, left the door open for a quarterback change, telling the press that the team wouldn’t commit to Wilson starting until he got a chance to sit down and finish “evaluating everything.”

Apparently, Saleh has finished doing that, because according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets will bench Wilson for Sunday’s upcoming game against the Chicago Bears.

Breaking: During a team meeting minutes ago, Jets players were informed that Zach Wilson is not starting Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, sources tell ESPN. Wilson — who had a 5-2 record as a starting QB this season, with both losses coming vs. the Pats — is being benched. pic.twitter.com/fdl3mBmIHq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 23, 2022

While the Jets have a 5-2 record with Wilson as the starter, his numbers on the year have not exactly been All-Pro caliber. Wilson is 105-for-189 (55.6 percent) with 1,279 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions, while his passer rating of 72.6 ranks 33rd in the league. It is unclear if New York will turn to Joe Flacco or Mike White in Wilson’s place.