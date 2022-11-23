zach wilson
Getty Image
Sports

Report: The Jets Will Bench Zach Wilson For Sunday’s Game Against The Bears

InstagramTwitterAssociate Editor

One of the biggest stories in the NFL this week revolves around the starting quarterback situation for the New York Jets. The team lost his past week’s game to the New England Patriots, 10-3, with Zach Wilson putting forth an absolutely terrible performance — Wilson, the former No. 2 overall pick, went 9-for-22 for 77 yards. In the aftermath of the game, Wilson made clear that he did not think the offense, which gained 103 total yards, let the team’s defense down.

It was the latest in what has been a rough season for Wilson, even as the Jets have turned into one of the bigger surprises in the NFL with their 6-4 record. The team’s head coach, Robert Saleh, left the door open for a quarterback change, telling the press that the team wouldn’t commit to Wilson starting until he got a chance to sit down and finish “evaluating everything.”

Apparently, Saleh has finished doing that, because according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets will bench Wilson for Sunday’s upcoming game against the Chicago Bears.

While the Jets have a 5-2 record with Wilson as the starter, his numbers on the year have not exactly been All-Pro caliber. Wilson is 105-for-189 (55.6 percent) with 1,279 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions, while his passer rating of 72.6 ranks 33rd in the league. It is unclear if New York will turn to Joe Flacco or Mike White in Wilson’s place.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Wizkid’s Prurient Accounts Of Romance On ‘More Love, Less Ego’ Are Meant To Inspire The Heart
by: InstagramTwitter
×