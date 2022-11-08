jim irsay
Getty Image
Sports

Jim Irsay Gave A Wild Explanation For Hiring Jeff Saturday As The Colts Interim Head Coach

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday after a 3-5-1 start to the season that most recently saw the team get trounced 26-3 by the New England Patriots.

That was a bit surprising considering how solid Reich seemed in Indy entering the season, but given the Colts expected to contend and are now looking unlikely to reach the playoffs, it wasn’t a total shock. What was a shock was who they selected as their interim head coach, bypassing everyone on the coaching staff and instead hiring former center Jeff Saturday, whose only coaching experience is three years of high school ball in Georgia.

Saturday, who has been working as an ESPN analyst, was formally introduced on Monday night in a press conference alongside GM Chris Ballard and owner Jim Irsay, the latter of whom put on a performance from the ages in front of a microphone. First, he went out and said this about a man who was literally not on anyone’s radar for any coaching position in the NFL.

From there, he was pressed on the Rooney Rule, accurately saying this abides by it but only because of a technicality in that interim coaching moves don’t have the same requirement to interview a minority candidate, as well as Irsay having no experience at the NFL or even college level. It was there that Irsay really got in his bag and explained that, actually, it’s good that Saturday has no experience in the NFL because he won’t coach with “fear” or be beholden to the always terrifying “analytics.”

Irsay wasn’t done, as he buried his entire coaching staff in the process of defending the Saturday hire when again asked about going off board with the selection.

Saturday, meanwhile, couldn’t believe he got hired either, joining the rest of the football world in that feeling.

Other highlights from Irsay include something about not knowing how sausage is made and then noting that they do a “simple job”, that it’s not like they’re building a rocket to go to Mars, and something about Michael Jordan losing games.

It really was a tour de force of wild defiance from Irsay, and while he’s right that the hire won’t face scrutiny for the Rooney Rule immediately, his comment that Saturday will be the coach for eight games and “hopefully more” was certainly eyebrow raising. This is clearly an audition, and if Saturday becomes the eventual full time choice (as it’s clear Irsay wants him to be), that quote would be Exhibit A in any potential complaint against the Colts hiring decision — which will be under the magnifying glass as the NFL is already facing a lawsuit from Brian Flores about the league’s hiring practices.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of October 2022
by: Twitter
×