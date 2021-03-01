J.J. Watt Announced He Will Sign With The Arizona Cardinals

Monday was quite the day on the J.J. Watt free agency front, as a number of outlets were trolled by a fake J.J. Watt Peloton account listing his “top 3” destinations like he is a high school recruit. That list featured the Packers, Browns, and Bills, but Watt quickly shut down those rumors by insisting he does not own a bike.

i don’t own a bike. stop. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 1, 2021

While the NFL world was reeling from being duped and Peloton users were reeling from the realization that they had been following and riding against a fake J.J. Watt, the former All-Pro defensive lineman decided to break the news of his free agent destination himself, posting a photo of him lifting in an Arizona Cardinals shirt.

Watt’s deal is a reported two-year, $31 million contract with $23 million guaranteed.

Cardinals are giving J.J. Watt a two-year, $31 million deal that includes $23 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2021

It’s a huge get for the Cardinals, as Watt will join forces once again with former teammate DeAndre Hopkins, who surely gave him the strong pitch on why he should come to the desert. Watt didn’t produce sacks last year like he once did as his peak, but was very effective and stayed on the field for all 16 games a year ago for the Texans, totaling 52 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and an interception. As he’s moved inside more, he’s seen the sack totals go down, and Arizona likely won’t ever see a 16 sack season out of Watt — although, I guess it’s possible — as he plays 3-4 defensive end, but he will bring them another high level defensive presence, which Arizona very much needs to compete in the NFC West next season.