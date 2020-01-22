Houston Texans Star JJ Watt Will Host ‘Saturday Night Live’ In February

We didn’t see JJ Watt rack up his usual eye-catching numbers during the Houston Texans loss to the Super Bowl-bound Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round, but if you’re a comedy fan, you’ll have a lot of him on your screen thanks to Saturday Night Live.

Watt was limited this season with a torn pectoral muscle that nearly ended his 2019 campaign, but when the Texans reached the postseason, he returned to limited action against the Buffalo Bills. Now that the Chiefs have ended his season for good, it seems Watt will spend some time this offseason trying his hand at comedy.

Saturday Night Live announced details for a pair of February episodes on Tuesday, and Watt’s name was listed among the hosting duties for a February 1 pre-Super Bowl appearance.

Watt tweeted excitedly about the gig, and for good reason: not every NFL star is invited to host the comedy show.

SNL!!!! I can’t even pretend to hide my excitement about this haha! This is something truly special and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity from Lorne and everyone involved at @nbcsnl New York City let’s have some fun!!! https://t.co/80WBtHS9Vv — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2020

“I can’t even pretend to hide my excitement about this,” Watt said in a tweet. “This is something truly special and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity from Lorne and everyone involved.”

Watt’s been in a number of commercials over the years, but hosting a 90-minute live sketch comedy show is a very different animal. Presumably the lineman will go through a vigorous training regiment to prepare for his comedic debut. We’ll see how it goes.