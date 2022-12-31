After more than a year away from WWE, John Cena made his return alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns on the last Smackdown of 2022.

Zayn and Owens started things off before Sami tagged in the Tribal Chief to square off with the Prize Fighter. As the crowd chanted, “We want Cena,” Reigns laid out Owens to keep Cena out of action. After dropping Owens with the Superman Punch, Reigns attempted a spear, but went right through into the steel post. Owens made the hot tag to Cena as Reigns tagged in Zayn.

Cena laid out Reigns and Zayn, tagged in Owens and then landed the Five-Knuckle Shuffle on Reigns and Zayn at the same time. After Cena dropped Reigns with the Attitude Adjustment, Owens put down Zayn with a stunner before crawling over for the pinfall and the victory.

Owens has spent much of the past few months feuding with Reigns and the Bloodline, and ends 2022 with a big win. Cena last wrestled on television against Roman Reigns, when he dropped his Universal title tilt at SummerSlam 2021 in Las Vegas. The loss by Reigns was the first of 2022 since dropping a disqualification to Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble all the way back in January. Regardless of the result, Reigns’ 800-plus day reign continues into 2023 with no real end in sight.