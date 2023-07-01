WWE went over to London for Money in the Bank this year, which marked the first time that the company put on a major show in London in two decades. Usually when WWE heads back to a place for the first time in a while, that means there’s something fun hidden up their sleeves, and this time around, that meant a surprise appearance by the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots.

In the aftermath of Cody Rhodes’ match against Dominik Mysterio, the ring got cleared out and it was unclear what was coming next. And then, John Cena’s unmistakable entrance music hit, which led to the 16-time world champion coming out for a cameo that was not previously announced.

“Surprise!” Cena said upon getting the mic and addressing the audience.

He went on to have a back-and-forth with the crowd, discussing the fact that it’s been too long since WWE went to London and saying that the fans are underappreciated. And then, he dropped the bombshell, saying he was out there to “try and bring WrestleMania to London.”

“Take a moment, right now, let ’em see, let ’em feel, let ’em hear, what WrestleMania’s gonna sound like in London,” Cena said.

Cena was then interrupted by Grayson Waller, who expressed his belief that WrestleMania in England would be a bad idea, choosing to instead pitch his home country of Australia. It got as far as Waller asking Cena if he wants to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at a WrestleMania in Australia, which Cena turned down. And after Cena said got the crowd up by saying WrestleMania needs to come to London, Waller attacked him while his back was turned, only to be on the receiving end of an AA.

WWE has yet to announce a location for WrestleMania 41, while next year’s event will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.