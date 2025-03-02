John Cena ďefeated CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Men’s Elimination Chamber and earn a championship match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

After the match, Cody Rhodes joined Cena in the ring as Travis Scott walked out with the Rock. Rock grabbed Rhodes face and asked Rhodes if he would embrace him as his brother and he would embrace him as his champion. Rock said he wants his soul. He said if the answer is no, the Dream dies again.

Rhodes said he wants it all, and his soul no longer belongs to him. It belongs to the ring and the people. Then he told Rock to go f*** himself. Cena hugged Rhodes and finally turned heel, kicking Rhodes below the belt. Cena beat down Rhodes, then he and Scott held him down while Rock beat him with a belt.

McIntyre and Rollins opened the Elimination Chamber match, with McIntyre missing the Claymore and Rollins missing the Curb Stomp. McIntyre slammed Rollins to the outside, then smashed him against cage. Priest followed up next out of the pod, followed Paul, then Cena.

Cena came out firing, hitting everyone in the match. After connecting on an Attitude Adjustment to Paul, McIntyre hit a Claymore on Cena. Before he could pin Cena, Priest rolled him up for the surprise pinfall. McIntyre hit Priest with a Claymore and Paul hit a frog splash from the top of the pod to eliminate Priest.

Next out of the pod was Punk, who went right after Paul. Punk slammed Paul’s head into the pod glass, then stepped into the ring to face off with Cena. Rollins interrupted the showdown, booting Punk in the head. Paul jumped into the ring and caught a GTS for his trouble, getting eliminated by Punk.