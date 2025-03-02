John Cena ďefeated CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Damian Priest, Logan Paul, and Drew McIntyre to win the WWE Men’s Elimination Chamber and earn a championship match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.
After the match, Cody Rhodes joined Cena in the ring as Travis Scott walked out with the Rock. Rock grabbed Rhodes face and asked Rhodes if he would embrace him as his brother and he would embrace him as his champion. Rock said he wants his soul. He said if the answer is no, the Dream dies again.
Rhodes said he wants it all, and his soul no longer belongs to him. It belongs to the ring and the people. Then he told Rock to go f*** himself. Cena hugged Rhodes and finally turned heel, kicking Rhodes below the belt. Cena beat down Rhodes, then he and Scott held him down while Rock beat him with a belt.
McIntyre and Rollins opened the Elimination Chamber match, with McIntyre missing the Claymore and Rollins missing the Curb Stomp. McIntyre slammed Rollins to the outside, then smashed him against cage. Priest followed up next out of the pod, followed Paul, then Cena.
Cena came out firing, hitting everyone in the match. After connecting on an Attitude Adjustment to Paul, McIntyre hit a Claymore on Cena. Before he could pin Cena, Priest rolled him up for the surprise pinfall. McIntyre hit Priest with a Claymore and Paul hit a frog splash from the top of the pod to eliminate Priest.
Next out of the pod was Punk, who went right after Paul. Punk slammed Paul’s head into the pod glass, then stepped into the ring to face off with Cena. Rollins interrupted the showdown, booting Punk in the head. Paul jumped into the ring and caught a GTS for his trouble, getting eliminated by Punk.
Cena and Punk teamed up on Rollins to land a Hart Attack before squaring off. Cena and Punk hugged, then went to battle. Punk went for a GTS, but got countered into an STF. Punk fought out and reversed into an Anaconda Vice. Cena caught Punk, who tried a dive off the top rope, and landed the AA for a two count. Cena climbed to the top rope and Rollins powerbombed him into the cage, then threw him through a pod.
Back in the ring, Rollins and Punk traded shots, Rollins hit a pedigree, and only got the two count. Punk made his way back to his feet and hit a flying elbow drop on Rollins, then set up for the GTS. Rollins reversed, hit a buckle bomb, and then the Curb Stomp for two. Rollins set up for a top rope curb stomp, got pulled off the rope from Cena, then stepped into a GTS followed by an AA for Punk to pin him.
Punk hit a GTS on Cena for the two count, Cena hit the AA for two. Rollins hit the curb stomp on Punk, then Cena put him in the STF until he passed out.