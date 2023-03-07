John Cena Will Wrestle Austin Theory At WrestleMania 39

Last year, John Cena’s lone match in WWE came at the very end of the year — in a tag team victory over Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. This year, he’ll check off another year wrestling under the WWE banner much earlier, as he’s agreed to fight one of the promotions fastest rising stars, Austin Theory, at WrestleMania 39.

Cena had barely made it to the ring before Theory’s music hit and he made his way to the ring. Theory said Cena inspired him and was the reason he wanted to become a WWE star. Theory then offered him a “gift” of a match at ‘Mania to which Cena replied no.

Cena said he’s not interested in Theory’s “gift” because he hasn’t earned the right to give it. Cena called himself the ghost of Christmas future and said Theory has no heart, no soul, and the fans don’t believe in him.

Theory tried to get into Cena’s head, talking about never giving up, respect, and putting on the match for the fans. Theory said he never wanted to meet his hero because all he does is disappoint. Cena told Theory he’s not ready and that’s why he said no. He told Theory that he’s in a lose-lose situation because he’s going to get eaten alive by the Monday after WrestleMania crowd no matter what happens.

He then accepted the bout for the United States championship at ‘Mania that will be Theory’s biggest match of his career.