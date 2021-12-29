NFL Players And Fans Paid Tribute To John Madden After His Death

Legendary football figure John Madden passed away Tuesday at the age of 85. In the moments after the news emerged, there was an outpouring of memories, support, and love towards Madden and his loved ones, including from the NFL’s official announcement.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach,” Goodell added. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and NFL what it is today.”

From there, former players shared love in celebrating Madden’s impact.

An icon to the game of football

Rest In Peace https://t.co/y9LlqN5xBX — Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace John Madden… one of the main reasons why I love football so much… wow! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 29, 2021

When you think NFL football, you think John Madden. RIP to a Legend. pic.twitter.com/8JYH7H9GKW — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) December 29, 2021

Just found out that John Madden has passed away. The world and the world of sports has lost a true icon. We all learns so much from him. My prayer go out to his family. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) December 29, 2021

Videos of Madden’s commentary work also made the rounds, remembering his on-air brilliance.

long live john madden pic.twitter.com/3X7GTIBfgf — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) December 29, 2021

"The bucket, that's how big it is. Third year in the league. Then you ask questions like, 'Is it married?'

And it's like, 'Yeah, bucket's married.'

'You got a family?'

'Yeah, I got a baby bucket'

And then brought the ice because we're in California.

Family." – John Madden pic.twitter.com/HAjLy1FGLv — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) December 29, 2021

John Madden's "Fat Guy Touchdown" scene in The Replacements always made me laugh pic.twitter.com/SokHYvMb5I — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) December 29, 2021

People also took the time to point out that Madden’s coaching record is the stuff of legend.

John Madden's .759 win percentage as a head coach is still the highest in NFL history (min. 100 games). All 103 of his career wins came with the Raiders, the most by any head coach in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/OsitAyGhqI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 29, 2021

One thing we not about to get twisted about John Madden is dude could COACH. pic.twitter.com/0HtDuPYnTJ — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) December 29, 2021

Media members also attempted to put Madden’s passing in its proper context, extolling his virtues not only as a Hall of Fame coach but also a highly influential media figure and the fact of the most popular football video game franchise ever.