NFL Players And Fans Paid Tribute To John Madden After His Death

Legendary football figure John Madden passed away Tuesday at the age of 85. In the moments after the news emerged, there was an outpouring of memories, support, and love towards Madden and his loved ones, including from the NFL’s official announcement.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach,” Goodell added. “He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and NFL what it is today.”

From there, former players shared love in celebrating Madden’s impact.

Videos of Madden’s commentary work also made the rounds, remembering his on-air brilliance.

People also took the time to point out that Madden’s coaching record is the stuff of legend.

Media members also attempted to put Madden’s passing in its proper context, extolling his virtues not only as a Hall of Fame coach but also a highly influential media figure and the fact of the most popular football video game franchise ever.

Prominent current players also expressed condolences after the news broke.

Madden’s impact also transcended the football world, crossing over to other sports and firmly into the mainstream.

More tributes will undoubtedly roll in during the coming hours and days. In short, every media and/or football observer has at least one prominent memory of Madden, and the word “legend” is appropriately assigned to his legacy.

