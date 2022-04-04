You know how Jackass is the finest piece of art produced since the creation of the United States on July 4, 1776, and Johnny Knoxville has built an entertainment empire based on his willingness to have things launched at him and causing him terrible amounts of pain? Well, on Sunday night, all that hard work and dedication to getting kicked below the belt paid off with Knoxville getting a match at WrestleMania 38.

Knoxville wrestled Sami Zayn in an Anything Goes match, which was somehow sillier (and better) than anyone could have imagined. It involved, to the shock of no one, Johnny Knoxville getting hit with stuff, which looked like it hurt a lot.

Still, Knoxville was able to win thanks to a few things. For one, he used a lot of weapons and things of that nature.

But because the Jackass crew has a habit of popping up when someone else is doing something, Knoxville had some reinforcements. First up with Chris Pontius, who went full Party Boy and, well, you’ve seen Jackass you know what happens when he starts doing Party Boy stuff.

And then, there was Wee Man, who his under the ring, threw some pretty convincing strikes, and then picked up Zayn and gave us WrestleMania’s most iconic body slam since Hulk Hogan picked up Andre the Giant.

Knoxville won via pinfall (with the assistance of a giant mousetrap). The match went 14:25 but could have gone for another three hours and still been terrific.