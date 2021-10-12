Getty Image
Jon Gruden Will Resign As Raiders Coach After The Revelation Of Racist, Homophobic Emails

On Friday, as part of the investigation into the Washington Football Team’s toxic culture, an email from Jon Gruden to former Washington executive Bruce Allen that used racist tropes to describe then NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith was uncovered that became one of the biggest talking points in the NFL.

Gruden continued to coach on Sunday, but the Raiders and the NFL were expected to look into the matter further this week. On Monday night, more emails from Gruden to Allen emerged that showed a pattern of offensive language, as he used homophobic slurs, misogynistic language, and more on a number of occasions. It is some horrific, inexcusable language and the conversation shifted from “will the Raiders fire him” to “when will the Raiders fire him” very quickly.

The answer came quickly, as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Gruden told his staff that he would be resigning immediately following the leak of the latest emails — with more potentially to follow. Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed the news shortly after.

It brings Gruden’s tenure with the Raiders to an end and should also be the end of Gruden being part of any NFL team or anyone’s NFL coverage ever again. Gruden went 22-31 in his three-plus seasons back in charge of the Raiders, who will now have to find a new head coach as they look to move forward after a 3-2 start to this season.

UPDATE: Gruden issued a very brief statement regarding his resignation and the emails that came to light, and the Raiders will move forward with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

