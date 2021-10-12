On Friday, as part of the investigation into the Washington Football Team’s toxic culture, an email from Jon Gruden to former Washington executive Bruce Allen that used racist tropes to describe then NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith was uncovered that became one of the biggest talking points in the NFL.

Gruden continued to coach on Sunday, but the Raiders and the NFL were expected to look into the matter further this week. On Monday night, more emails from Gruden to Allen emerged that showed a pattern of offensive language, as he used homophobic slurs, misogynistic language, and more on a number of occasions. It is some horrific, inexcusable language and the conversation shifted from “will the Raiders fire him” to “when will the Raiders fire him” very quickly.

The answer came quickly, as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Gruden told his staff that he would be resigning immediately following the leak of the latest emails — with more potentially to follow. Adam Schefter of ESPN confirmed the news shortly after.

Source: Jon Gruden just informed his staff that he plans to resign as #Raiders coach. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

Raiders and Jon Gruden are parting ways, @TomPelissero reported. “It’s over,” said source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021

Raiders owner Mark Davis arrived at the team’s facility a couple of hours ago and went to find Jon Gruden, per source. The two men met. And Gruden no longer will be the Raiders’ head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021

It brings Gruden’s tenure with the Raiders to an end and should also be the end of Gruden being part of any NFL team or anyone’s NFL coverage ever again. Gruden went 22-31 in his three-plus seasons back in charge of the Raiders, who will now have to find a new head coach as they look to move forward after a 3-2 start to this season.

UPDATE: Gruden issued a very brief statement regarding his resignation and the emails that came to light, and the Raiders will move forward with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

Statement from Jon Gruden: I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 12, 2021