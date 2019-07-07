Jon Jones Earned A Split Decision Victory Over Thiago Santos At UFC 239

07.07.19 33 mins ago

Getty Image

Jon Jones (25-1) defeated Thiago Santos (21-7) via split decision to defend his light heavyweight title at UFC 239 on July 6 in Las Vegas.

Santos moved smoothly through the first round, staying out of Jones’s range and finding openings to chop at the champ’s leg. As the round wore on, Santos’s confidence grew and he really attacked Jones with a flurry of shots.

On his first kick in the second, it looked like Santos may have tweaked his left leg. He responded by trying to close the fight with a slew of punches and kicks. He really struggled moving on his leg through the round and Jones sent him to the ground with a head kick.

Santos recovered and popped Jones with a surprise combination of shots to keep the champ on his heels. A seemingly frustrated Jones tossed consecutive spinning heel kicks to end the round.

