Jon Moxley is the new AEW World Champion, ending Bryan Danielson’s full-time professional wrestling career at WrestleDream.

The match was violence from the very beginning, with Moxley attacking Danielson before he’d even finished his entrance. From moves on the announce table to the concrete floor, Danielson and Moxley fought all around ringside. Moxley was able to stave off a handful of Busaiku Knee strikes and eventually ended Danielson’s career with a rear-naked choke, where he refused to tap, but the referee called the match.

After the match, Claudio Castagnoli, Marina Shafir, and Pac join Moxley in the ring. Moxley grabs the belt and hands it to Castagnoli, who stuffs it in a duffle bag. Moxley takes a plastic bag, but Wheeler Yuta and Darby Allin make the save. Yuta turns on Allin, attacking him with a Busaiku Knee, then takes the plastic bag and chokes out Danielson. The post-match beatdown continued as the group fended off attempts to save Danielson, and he was eventually carried out on a stretcher.

Danielson told us August that he’s suffering from very real neck issues and will need to get it checked out when his full-time career is over. While his full-time wrestling career is over, there remains an opening for one-off appearances.

With regards to a future in creative next to AEW CEO Tony Khan, Danielson said, “anytime Tony wants to run ideas by me or get my input in the creative process, I’ll be more than willing to help out because that’s one of the things that I really love.” He does not, however, want to travel much or be away from his family.