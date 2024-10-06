Jordan Love Threw A Horrific Pick-6 Trying Not To Take A Safety

The Los Angeles Rams went into halftime with a 13-10 lead on Sunday, thanks in large part to one of the worst interceptions of the season thrown by Packers young star quarterback Jordan Love.

Backed up on his own goal line, Love got hit in the end zone and, desperately trying to avoid a safety as he fell to the ground, just flung the ball towards the sidelines. The problem was, there were Rams defenders over there, and it went right to one, who walked into the end zone for a gifted touchdown.

CHAOS IN LA! Jordan Love tries to avoid a safety, but the Rams get a 3-yard pick 6! pic.twitter.com/y5MODC2Irz — NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2024

The reverse angle really hammers home how bad this was, as Love is almost perpendicular to the ground as he lets it go, and as such he can’t get enough on it to get it out of play and it floats right to Jaylen McCollough for the easiest pick-6 of his life.

This is the most Will Levis interception of the season not thrown by Will Levis. It is the curse of being an athletic enough quarterback that you can have enough balance to get rid of the ball in this situation that you’ll try something like this, as a lesser QB would have just fallen to the ground for two points, rather than throw a pick for six. The difference between Love and others (like Levis) is he has enough of the good plays and the wow plays to far outweigh this kind of stuff — which, to be honest, Green Bay quarterbacks have been doing for three decades going back to Brett Favre.