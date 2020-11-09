Josh Allen’s ‘Hot Rod’ Touchdown Celebration Is Spectacular

The Buffalo Bills were expected to be a good team this season, but I’m not sure many anticipated that they’d be in the conversation for the second-best team in the AFC. At the midway point of the season, that’s exactly where they are after dominating the Seahawks on Sunday in a 44-34 win that wasn’t really as close as that final score indicates.

There are certainly some flaws for the Bills on both sides of the ball, but the leap forward taken by Josh Allen at quarterback has been tremendous to watch and has put them in the mix among the AFC’s best teams. Allen has always had spectacular arm talent and athleticism — it’s why he vaulted into the top 10 when the Bills took him three years ago — but harnessing that arm and avoiding turnovers has been a significant issue in his young career. Thus far in 2020, he’s managed to limit those turnovers with just five interceptions and four fumbles, while throwing for 19 touchdowns and rushing for five more.

On Sunday, he had three TDs through the air and one on the ground, and after his latest rushing touchdown, the budding star QB broke out a Hot Rod celebration with Dawson Knox that few noticed what it was until later, when a Twitter user synced up the videos.

In case you didn’t catch this incredible reference the first time around pic.twitter.com/DDxosF64H9 — William Fredrick Cody (@BuffaloBilICody) November 9, 2020

For those unaware, Hot Rod is an Andy Samberg/Lonely Island movie that flopped in theaters but has become a cult classic (as Samberg movies are wont to do) and features some truly outstanding performances from Bill Hader and Danny McBride. I hope Allen dips into the Hot Rod canon for more celebrations, as there are plenty of options to choose from. I hope to see the Richardson dance soon and also maybe picking up the pylon and beating a teammate while exclaiming he’s been drinking green tea all goddamn day.

There’s a lot to pull from but most importantly, we hope Allen is able to finally beat up his stepdad and earn his respect.