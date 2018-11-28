Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Good Place has already encountered one of the biggest problems with making jokes about sports in movies and television: things on the field can change very quickly. Perhaps the most famous example of this is the American adaptation of Nick Hornby’s Fever Pitch. The About A Boy and High Fidelity author wrote that book about English soccer club Arsenal, who had a long history of being snake-bit on the pitch, but the Bobby and Peter Farrelly-directed movie of the same name was adapted from the memoir to be about the Boston Red Sox, who at the time were suffering through an 86-year pennant drought.

While Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon filmed that movie in 2004, however, the Red Sox finally won it all. The championship run included a historic playoff comeback that actually made those filming the American version of Fever Pitch change the script of the movie to include the happy ending that happened in real life.