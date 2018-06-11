Getty Image

Justify became the 13th horse in history to complete the Triple Crown, supplanting American Pharoah as the most recent thoroughbred to pull off the feat of winning the Kentucky Derby, the Preakness, and the Belmont Stakes in succession.

Saturday’s win at the Belmont was a wire-to-wire effort from Justify, who darted out along the rail from the 1-spot and held off a late charge from Gronkowski to get the win. Justify still has the rest of this season to finish before the 3-year-old heads off into horse retirement, but he’ll be plenty active in the future.

See, while winning the Triple Crown brought in millions of dollars for Justify’s owners, WinStar Farm, China Horse Club, and SF Racing, the real money is in horse sex. When a thoroughbred has great success on the track, other horse owners want those genes, so after retirement from racing that horse becomes a stud horse whose primary job is to have lots of horse sex (or, at the least, produce lots of horse semen).