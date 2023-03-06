An incredibly scary scene unfolded on Monday in Florida during a spring training game between the Tigers and Red Sox, as Boston’s third baseman Justin Turner got hit in the face by a fastball that got away from Detroit pitcher Matt Manning. Turner immediately fell to the ground as the Tigers catcher called for the training staff, which ran out to attend to him and needed a number of towels to take care of the bleeding.

(WARNING: The video is graphic.)

Turner was eventually able to get up and walk off of the field, with the assistance of the training staff and still holding towels to his face, which seems like good news all things considered.

Justin Turner walks off after being hit in the face by a pitch pic.twitter.com/UvecNR7YYc — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 6, 2023

Turner, who spent the last nine years of his career starring in L.A. for the Dodgers, joined the Red Sox on a 2-year deal this offseason as the 38-year-old looked to continue his excellent career in Boston. Now, though, it seems very likely he will miss time to start the season as he recovers from this facial injury, which we await official word on the severity of. Hopefully he will be able to make a full recovery and return to the field later this season, but the main concern is with his overall well-being at the moment after a terrifying injury.