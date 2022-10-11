Kansas City Police Are Investigating Davante Adams Shoving A Photographer

davante adams
The Las Vegas Raiders fell to 1-4 on Monday night in an incredibly frustrating loss to the Chiefs in Kansas City. After going up 17-0, the Raiders saw the Chiefs come back take a 30-23 lead in the fourth quarter.

Vegas would get a touchdown to give them a chance to tie or go ahead on a second bomb from Derek Carr to Davante Adams on the night, but a two-point conversion attempt failed to leave them down one. After getting a rare second half stop, the Raiders got near midfield but had another attempted deep ball on a 4th-and-1 to Adams fall incomplete after teammate Hunter Renfrow ran over Adams on his route, letting the Chiefs kneel out a one-point win.

Afterwards, Adams was very frustrated, slamming his helmet on the sideline and then shoving a photographer to the ground who walked in front of him as he exited the field to the tunnel. While Adams apologized after the game, the photographer went to the hospital to get checked out and filed a police report, leading to this statement from Kansas City police which are investigating the incident for possible assault.

A fine from the league felt almost assured for Adams, but he may face a legitimate legal situation from the incident. Hopefully the photographer is alright, but it appears that this situation is not fully resolved and the Raiders receiver might face some charges and/or a civil suit for the incident.

