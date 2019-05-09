The PFL Is Betting On Kayla Harrison As MMA’s Next Big Star

Professional Fight League

When the Professional Fighters League kicks off Thursday night on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET, it’s only appropriate that Kayla Harrison will be prominently featured in the main event. Harrison heads up a talented roster embarking on just its second season, and appears primed to be the face of the organization.

“I plan to be so good, you can’t ignore me. So yeah, I’m the next big star,” Harrison told Uproxx Sports.

After leading a distinguished career in judo that concluded with not one, but two consecutive Olympic gold medals, Harrison joined the PFL and rumbled through her opponents to an unbeaten 3-0 start to her career in 2018. With Harrison’s impressive transition to MMA, though, she knows the comparisons to UFC trailblazer Ronda Rousey are coming.

“Ronda paved the way for sure. We were training partners and roommates back in the day. Seeing her success made me believe I could do this too,” Harrison said. “Besides the fact that we both did judo, though, there’s not a lot we have in common. I’m a completely different person, and I’m going to prove I’m not just a judoka. I’m an MMA fighter.”