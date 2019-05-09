The PFL Is Betting On Kayla Harrison As MMA’s Next Big Star

05.09.19 45 mins ago

Professional Fight League

When the Professional Fighters League kicks off Thursday night on ESPN2 at 9 p.m. ET, it’s only appropriate that Kayla Harrison will be prominently featured in the main event. Harrison heads up a talented roster embarking on just its second season, and appears primed to be the face of the organization.

“I plan to be so good, you can’t ignore me. So yeah, I’m the next big star,” Harrison told Uproxx Sports.

After leading a distinguished career in judo that concluded with not one, but two consecutive Olympic gold medals, Harrison joined the PFL and rumbled through her opponents to an unbeaten 3-0 start to her career in 2018. With Harrison’s impressive transition to MMA, though, she knows the comparisons to UFC trailblazer Ronda Rousey are coming.

“Ronda paved the way for sure. We were training partners and roommates back in the day. Seeing her success made me believe I could do this too,” Harrison said. “Besides the fact that we both did judo, though, there’s not a lot we have in common. I’m a completely different person, and I’m going to prove I’m not just a judoka. I’m an MMA fighter.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA
TAGSKayla HarrisonMMAPFL
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP