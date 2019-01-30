Getty Image

Light heavyweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and MMA star Conor McGregor have both been fined and suspended by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for their respective roles in the melee that took place after their UFC 229 main event fight, according to ESPN.

McGregor was suspended for six months and fined $50,000. Nurmagomedov received a $500,000 fine to go along with his nine-month suspension, and his manager has vowed to ESPN not to fight in Nevada again due to the harsh punishment his cousin and teammate received for their roles in the brawl. Each suspension was handed down retroactively, meaning McGregor is eligible for a return to the Octagon on April 6.

Nurmagomedov’s cousin, Abubakar Nurmagomedov and teammate Zubaira Tukhugov, were each hit with a one-year suspension and $25,000 fine. In a show of unity, Nurmagomedov is paying all three of their fines and won’t fight until his two teammates are eligible to compete again.