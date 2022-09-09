Undefeated UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is supposed to face the legendary Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 279 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, but the future of that fight is in serious doubt after Chimaev came nowhere close to making weight on Friday.

There were reports on Friday morning that Chimaev was well off weight ahead of the weigh-in, and sure enough when he strode onto the stage and stepped on the scale, he came in a full 7.5 pounds over the 171 pound limit for the welterweight division.

178.5 for @KChimaev. He will have an additional hour to make the weight. [ #UFC279 | Tomorrow | Live on ESPN+ PPV: https://t.co/rJY1WZoKAA ] pic.twitter.com/0xTW3aTzwL — UFC (@ufc) September 9, 2022

That is no small miss, as evidenced by the fact that he didn’t try to completely strip down and do the whole towel dance thing, and while he has an extra hour to try and make weight, that doesn’t seem like that’s even close to possible. It is very funny watching him step back on the scale and flex for the cameras after missing weight by nearly 10 pounds, because it’s likely that the fight will have to be called off and the main event restructured. Ariel Helwani reports it’s a “medical issue” that caused Chimaev to miss weight by that much, although there aren’t any specifics on the details.

I’m told the reason why Chimaev missed weight by so much was due to a “medical issue.” Unclear what that is and how that affects him long term. Developing. We are live: https://t.co/xYPaBM2B3g — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 9, 2022

It has not been a good weekend for Dana White and UFC 279, after a kerfuffle backstage at the undercard weigh ins, also featuring Chimaev and Kevin Holland, led to a cancelation of the press conference.

Dana White says things got “very physical” between multiple fighters backstage. #UFC279 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) September 8, 2022

Dana White confirms Kevin Holland and Khamzat Chimaev were the catalyst of the chaos backstage #UFC279 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) September 8, 2022

We’ll see how UFC proceeds from here, as having to replace the main event one day out is never an easy or enjoyable task, and it certainly doesn’t sound like Chimaev is going to come close to meeting weight. The shuffle of the deck that seems most likely is that Holland and Chimaev move into a co-main, with Diaz taking on Tony Ferguson, as both of those fighters are on the main card already.

Here is how we will do it if the shit show continues: Main event

Nate – Tony Co Main

Chimaev – Holland catchweight Pay Leech and Rodriguez show+win+(+suit) Over and out. — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) September 9, 2022

UPDATE: Diaz reportedly has a clause in his contract that allows him to make his full money from the fight and walk after Chimaev missed weight, but it’s possible he’d be open to a Ferguson fight.

I talked to someone in Diaz's camp who said "Khamzat fight's not going to happen." They believe Chimaev didn't even try to make the weight and is basically cheating. The consensus around Diaz's team is he's either going to fight Tony Ferguson or not fight at all. #UFC279 — Cole Shelton (@ColeShelton91) September 9, 2022

Here SO NATE gets his show money and gets out of his contract w/o even having to beat up Chimaev…

The

DIAZ

MASTER

PLAN — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) September 9, 2022

We’ll see if UFC can salvage its PPV card, but right now at least Diaz knows he’s getting paid while everything else is in limbo.