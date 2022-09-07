ESPN has put its Monday Night Football crew through one heck of an overhaul this offseason. The most prominent change came in the broadcast booth, as the Worldwide Leader was able to get Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to become the official voices of their weekly NFL game after years as Fox’s No. 1 pairing.

ESPN’s pregame show is going to get changed up, too. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Monday Night Countdown will replace its Hall of Fame pass catcher with another receiver who will join him in Canton sooner rather than later, as Larry Fitzgerald will fill Randy Moss’ shoes on the program on select broadcasts as Moss is seeing his role with the network change — Moss signed a new contract recently that will have him appear only on ESPN’s Sunday pregame program.

Per Marchand, Fitzgerald will not be a weekly contributor to the program. While he will appear on the season debut of the show in the lead-up to this Monday’s game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks, Fitzgerald will appear on “about five-to-seven shows this season.”

Fitzgerald spent the entirety of his NFL career as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. An 11-time Pro Bowl selection, Fitzgerald last suited up for the team in 2020.