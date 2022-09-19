The Arizona Cardinals picked up a shocking win on Sunday afternoon. Arizona traveled to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders, and despite entering the fourth quarter facing a 23-7 deficit, the Cardinals rallied back, forced overtime, and picked up the win on a 59-yard scoop-and-score with les than four minutes remaining in the extra period.

The 29-23 victory was the first of the year for the Cardinals. One day later and much of the attention is not on the unique manner in which they won. Instead, the focus has shifted to a moment in the immediate aftermath of the win when Arizona players ran to one end of the field to celebrate. A clip appeared to show someone in attendance striking Kyler Murray’s face while he was trying to enjoy the win with some fans — head to the 30-second mark of the below video, where you can see that Murray appears to get hit and becomes upset with someone in the crowd.

According to ESPN, the authorities in Las Vegas were able to confirm that “a battery complaint was made about 6:30 p.m. at the stadium.” It was not specified who filed the complaint, but a Las Vegas Police Department spokesperson said that “a spectator at the stadium struck a professional football player.”