Sunday was all about fourth quarter road comebacks in the NFL, as three teams blew double-digit leads in rather shocking fashion in the final quarter of play. The Browns blew a 13-point lead in the final 90 seconds to the Jets, of all teams, as Joe Flacco carved them up, with a successful onside kick inbetween Flacco TD passes to shock the Cleveland faithful. The Ravens joined their AFC North rivals in melting down late, as they saw a 21-point fourth quarter lead evaporate as Tua Tagovailoa went nuts, throwing four of his six touchdown passes in the final 15 minutes to lead Miami to a come from behind win.

The final fourth quarter melt came courtesy of the Las Vegas Raiders, who were dominating the Arizona Cardinals all game, leading 20-0 at one point, before seeing a 16-point lead evaporate in the fourth quarter thanks to some Kyler Murray magic. Murray, who struggled most of the game, came alive in the fourth to lead a pair of touchdown drives and convert two two-point conversions to tie the game and send it to overtime, including a scrambling TD on 4th down and goal as time expired, followed by a rocket to AJ Green on the two-point try.

From there, the Cardinals won the toss and moved it across the Raiders 40 on their opening possession of overtime, but had a big play taken away by a sensational hit from Duron Harmon, who popped Hollywood Brown on what should’ve been a big completion inside the 15 for the Cardinals, jarring the ball loose.

It was the Raiders turn to cross midfield and inch closer to field goal range, needing just a kick to win, and after barely recovering a fumble by Hunter Renfrow to get them into Cardinals territory, Renfrow once again got popped right on the ball by Isaiah Simmons and dropped it, with Byron Murphy eventually corralling it on the sideline and taking it all the way to the house for the game-winning touchdown.

SCOOP AND SCORE FOR THE WIN! Cardinals score 22 unanswered points in the 4th quarter and OT to win! #AZvsLV pic.twitter.com/9sHEfc3Bhl — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

There was a lengthy review on the play afterwards, not because there was any doubt about the fumble, but because Murphy came very close to pulling a DeSean Jackson and throwing the ball through the end zone before he got to the goal line.

It appears he was right there on the goal line when he threw it and there wasn’t a down the line angle (because why would there be a camera at that end zone when Arizona was on defense) to determine either way so the play stood as called and it was a walkoff touchdown for the Cardinals in the most improbable of fashion.