Le’Veon Bell Knocked Adrian Peterson Out Cold In Their Boxing Match

Week 1 of the NFL season started on Thursday with the Buffalo Bills thumping the Los Angeles Rams, and on Saturday night, the Rams got some company in being knocked out in the early season.

Longtime NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le’Veon Bell faced off at the Social Gloves boxing event on Saturday night and, while it was sparsely attended, it did feature quite the finish for those who did venture out to watch. The two former All-Pros traded blows with Peterson ending up on the losing end, as he got knocked out cold by Bell in the fifth and final round with a vicious straight right hand that bent Peterson backwards.

Le’Veon Bell knocked out Adrian Peterson 😳 pic.twitter.com/J2WuI5Vp5c — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022

You can see on the slow motion replay from behind Bell that Peterson goes out on his feet almost as soon as the punch lands, falling straight back with glossy eyes.

Le'Veon Bell just knocked out Adrian Peterson pic.twitter.com/V5DCegThRb — Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 11, 2022

Hopefully Peterson is alright, as he surely took enough damage as an NFL running back, but while it seems the celebrity boxing bubble has burst a bit (or at least, interest has declined considerably) those that tuned in did get some fireworks in the final round. Bell very well may continue pursuing boxing, but I hope Peterson hangs up the gloves after this one.