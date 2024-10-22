There aren’t many names in the world of music that are bigger than Bad Bunny. There aren’t many names in the world of sports that are bigger than Lionel Messi. Now, the two are coming together as part of a new collection from adidas that sits directly at the intersection of sport and culture.

some moments are made for the world to see. ⭐️ ⁰this is one of them.⁰⁰introducing Messi x Bad Bunny collection, available 10/26. sign up now 👉 https://t.co/wuoSxzYqel pic.twitter.com/5T7EkQw6vX — adidas Football (@adidasfootball) October 21, 2024

The aptly named ‘Bad Bunny & Messi’ Collection features special silhouettes of two shoes. One, the adidas Gazelle, is a favorite of Bad Bunny, while the other is the adidas F50 cleat, which Messi has worn throughout his decorated career. To celebrate two of the biggest stars on the planet linking up, adidas dropped a campaign film on Instagram on Monday afternoon.

Both releases will share a number of details, which adidas laid out in a release.

Each model in the collection pays tribute to individual trophies honoring Messi’s status as the best male footballer in the world, with gold hues inspired by the prestigious trophy and design elements like the ‘X’ stripe heel that reference Messi’s number 10 jersey number. The blue accents connect the designs to adidas’ heritage, blending tradition with excellence. Both the Gazelle and F50 models feature the signatures of Bad Bunny and Messi on their famous stripes, symbolizing their mutual respect and enduring legacy. The shoes also sport the Trefoil and Badge of Sport logos, along with the inscription ‘Bad Bunny Para Messi’ on the tongue. These designs transcend their original athletic purpose, fostering a new community that merges sport, music, fashion, and creative expression.

The F50s will be a worldwide release, while the Gazelles will only be available in North and South America. Both Messi and Bad Bunny expressed their admiration for one another in an interview with ESPN, with the latter saying a collaboration with Messi is “a dream come true” and Messi praising Bad Bunny’s music as being “part of the mix that always plays.”