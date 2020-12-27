Lionel Messi opted to stay with Barcelona this year after very publicly flirting with a move away from the Nou Camp. Ultimately, clubs like Manchester City and PSG were unable to secure his services, although this does not mean Messi’s future is with Barcelona, because he could still leave at the end of this campaign.

It is again speculated that clubs like City and PSG will jockey for his services should he decide to seek greener pastures. As for farther down the road, Messi gave a glimpse into what he might like to do in an interview with journalist Jordi Évole, and it involves a potential move to Major League Soccer.

Messi explained that a dream of his has always been to one day make the jump to the United States. The Argentinian icon said that it’s possible this never happens, but made clear that it’s something he would like to do some day.

Leo Messi to La Sexta: “I would like to play in the United States someday, it’s always been one of my dreams… but I don't know if it will happen!”. 🇺🇸 #Messi @UCLonCBSSports — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 27, 2020

Messi: "I've always had the dream of playing in another league, in United States. Maybe it will happen, doesn't have to be right away. Today I am just focused on these next six months." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 27, 2020

It must be said that this would not be in Messi’s immediate future or anything — he turns 34 before next season and still is capable of doing breathtaking things on a nightly basis in Europe, so there’s no rush for him to make the jump. Still, while MLS has done a ton of work to shake the retirement league distinction, a late-30s Lionel Messi would still be a draw unlike any other in the world, and while it’s impossible to know how he’ll age, it is very possible he’d be able to produce plenty of magic in the U.S.