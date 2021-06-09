In an interview with The Miami Herald, Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said that he is “optimistic” that Lionel Messi will play for Inter Miami in MLS someday. He confirmed that Messi and Inter Miami owner David Beckham have had “serious talks” with Messi about coming to MLS.

“David and I have been working really hard, we have aspirations of bringing the best players here and Leo Messi is a generational player, arguably the best player of all time,” Mas told the Herald. “I am optimistic Messi will play in an Inter Miami shirt because I think it will complete the legacy of the greatest player in our generation and will meet with the ambitions of the owners of Inter Miami to build a world class team.”

Messi, arguably the greatest player of all-time, is currently under contract Barcelona. But it’s reported that, as part of a new deal with Barcelona, he will play two more years in Spain and then two years in Miami. By the time he comes to MLS if this deal is accurate, Messi would be 35 or 36 years old. He’d still probably be great because he’s Messi, but it won’t be peak Messi. Considering Miami has struggled mightily since entering the league — both on the pitch and in terms of operating within the league’s rulebook when putting together its roster — it could also be like Barcelona for him that he comes to a team he has to carry.

Miami has been linked with moves for plenty of European-based stars over the years, with the team acquiring former Real Madrid and Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain last September. Messi, obviously, is the biggest name that has been kicked around as a potential Miami player somewhere down the road.