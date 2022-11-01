The Lions Are Trading Tight End TJ Hockenson To The Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have gotten off to a terrific start to the 2022 NFL season, taking a commanding lead in the NFC North at 6-1, a full 3.5 games clear of the Packers not even halfway through the season.

With the playoffs firmly in sight, the Vikings have decided to take an aggressive stance heading into the trade deadline as they look to bolster their roster and fill the void at the top of the NFC behind the Philadelphia Eagles. On Tuesday, the Vikings worked out a trade with their divisional rival in Detroit that lands them another weapon on offense, as tight end TJ Hockenson heads from the Lions to Minnesota, along with a pair of fourth round picks, for the Vikings second and third round pick.

Trade: Detroit is dealing TE T.J. Hockenson in its division, to the Minnesota Vikings, per sources. pic.twitter.com/R39lvQxVsy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Trade terms, source tells ESPN: 🏈Vikings get TE T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. 🏈Lions get 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2022

Hockenson has 26 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns this season, as he’s among the second tier of strong pass-catching tight ends in the NFL, behind the Travis Kelce, Mark Andrews, and George Kittle tier. The Vikings, who just lost Irv Smith Jr. for at least a few weeks with an ankle injury, will add Hockenson to a strong receiving corps led by Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, giving Kirk Cousins another target to throw to over the middle when defenses shift their attention to the perimeter.

Detroit now has two first and two second round picks in next year’s Draft, as they continue trying to build a roster that can not just compete (as they’ve done at times this year) but start to win games consistently when they put themselves in that position (something they have not).