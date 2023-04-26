Lita Talks Her Latest WWE Run And Building A Physical Hall Of Fame

Over the last four decades, WWE’s iconic rivalries have created some of the most significant pieces of memorabilia in sports entertainment history. In Season 2 of “WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures” series on A&E — which debuts on Sunday, April 30, at 9 p.m. ET — WWE legends Booker T, Mick Foley, and Lita have joined forces to continue bringing dozens of original pieces of history back home.

For Lita, the experience brought along some unexpected emotions. “There were some really special connections, both human and then with the artifacts that we were able to find that go so far beyond just a pair of trunks or just a pair of boots,” Lita tells Uproxx Sports.

Lita says the show was a perfect blend between her passion for wrestling and the joy that a good scavenger hunt brings. There were numerous items she enjoyed tracking down for a variety of reasons, and among her favorites was joining Cody Rhodes in finding boots that belonged to the late, great Dusty Rhodes.

“I had a relationship with Dusty and, of course, (Cody) has a very different one,” Lita remarks. “Seeing the different emotions that each person has, whether it’s the collector or me or the person that’s coming along and the feeling they get, it’s a real attachment that you have and it evokes emotions that you maybe didn’t know were there until you are faced with this one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia.”

These pieces have traveled with WWE to the Royal Rumble and were on display at WrestleMania this year, and are the sorts of things that would look great in a Hall of Fame. Currently, WWE honors important contributors as Hall of Famers, although there is no physical building for people to visit — Lita would, ideally, like to see this somewhere down the line. If that does happen, there’s no doubt moments from her career will be prominently displayed.

Lita has played a significant role in WWE history, both on her own and as a member of Team Extreme. When she reflects on how far the women in WWE have come, she’s incredibly proud, saying that “I love just seeing them shoot for the stars and go beyond.”

“They don’t think that no is what they’re going to be told when they have an idea and go pitch it to the writers,” Lita says. “And I just love seeing them succeed. Just the level of talent. The least talented wrestler is so much more talented than we were back in the day. We were there, just in the dark trying to figure things out and holding my breath and crossing my fingers that I could pull something off.”

Lita recalls being on the independent scene, finding a ring she could work in, showing up early to shows, and picking up skills along the way. It was a much different path than coming up through today’s Performance Center.