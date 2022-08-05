shohei ohtani
Sports

The Angels Hit 7 Home Runs And Lost

The 2022 campaign has been unkind to the Los Angeles Angels. After an encouraging 27-17 season that brought real optimism to the fan base, the Angels utterly cratered, prompting the team to sell key pieces at the trade deadline. On Thursday, the Angels suffered another loss and, in keeping with a recent meme including the club’s wild statistical performances in defeat, Los Angeles lost by an 8-7 margin despite hitting seven home runs against Oakland Athletics.

Headlining the group was, as often, Shohei Ohtani and his two home runs on the evening.

Ohtani and the currently injured Mike Trout are two of the best players in baseball but, simply put, the Angels have not provided that dynamic pairing with enough support to produce real success. That point was driven home yet again on Thursday with real history being made by Los Angeles, including the Angels becoming the first team in history to hit seven solo home runs and provide nothing else on the scoreboard.

In addition, this is only the sixth time in the very lengthy history of Major League Baseball that a club blasted seven home runs and lost.

Overall, the 61st loss of the season for the Angels won’t have tremendous impact, especially since it came against another struggling club in the A’s. However, the wild stat lines just keep coming for Los Angeles, and it is wild to see.

