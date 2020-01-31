‘Madden NFL 20’ Predicts A Narrow Chiefs Win In The Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are two days away from competing for the Lombardi Trophy. The two sides won their respective conferences a few weeks back, and now, they’ll square off in Super Bowl LIV in a fascinating stylistic clash — the Niners have rode a stout defense and a physical running game to get to Miami, while the Chiefs and their pass-happy attack are as good as any team we’ve seen at turning football games into track meets.

Kansas City enters the game as 1.5-point favorites, and according to Madden NFL 20, Andy Reid’s bunch is going to cover the spread and win football’s biggest game for the second time in franchise history. EA Sports’ annual Super Bowl simulation projects a 35-31 win for the Chiefs, with Patrick Mahomes adding Super Bowl MVP to his lengthy list of accomplishments through two years in the league.

According to EA Sports, Mahomes is in line to put on one hell of a show in Miami, as the game projects that he’ll throw for 392 yards, four scores, and a pick. His primary target, as is oftentimes the case, is tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 10 balls for 102 yards and a touchdown. On the other side of things, Niners signal caller Jimmy Garoppolo racked up 254 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air.

The game also projects some late-game heroics from Mahomes, as San Fran pulls ahead in the fourth quarter thanks to a Garoppolo touchdown pass to Raheem Mostert. In response, Madden predicts Mahomes marches Kansas City down the field, connecting with Sammy Watkins for an 18-yard score in the game’s waning seconds.

Of course, this is just a video game, so there’s no guarantee that any of this happens. But regardless of which team wins, we’ll happily take a close, competitive Super Bowl that requires a game-winning drive in the final moments between these two juggernauts.