A Maintenance Tractor Caught On Fire At Florida’s Football Stadium

The college football season, at least in whatever form it is taken in the face of a global pandemic that has led to two major conferences opting to postpone things altogether, continued on Saturday afternoon, with a pair of Power 5 programs, Iowa State and Kansas State, losing to Louisiana Lafayette and Arkansas State, respectively. While those were going on, a fire broke out at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the home of the Florida Gators football program.

Videos from Gainesville showed black smoke billowing from the stadium, where the Gators are slated to begin their 2019-20 campaign in two weeks.

#BREAKING — Fire crews, police on scene at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium following reported fire. pic.twitter.com/ZYB4Lx1piv — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) September 12, 2020

Florida Gators' Ben Hill Griffin Stadium appears to be on fire (via @dovescrytoo)pic.twitter.com/Qr9AF9fz49 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 12, 2020

It was a pretty scary visual, in large part because it was not clear exactly what caused the fire to break out. Eventually, the fire was dealt with, and it was announced that the culprit was a maintenance tractor that caught on fire. Fortunately, the university announced that there was no damage caused to the stadium.

The fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was from a maintenance tractor. The fire is now out and there is no structural damage to the facility. https://t.co/SdWqxrpnld — Florida Gators (@FloridaGators) September 12, 2020

Fire at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium is out, cause and damage being assessed. — FLORIDA (@UF) September 12, 2020

Still, despite the fact that this is a legitimately scary visual, Florida football coach Dan Mullen, along with quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, made a few jokes in the face of the whole ordeal.

You know the Gators are gonna be on fire 🔥 this year. But we still have 2 weeks til kickoff. — Dan Mullen (@CoachDanMullen) September 12, 2020

When Jon Clark let me get the Aux cord for practice 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/yoeJ8HAf7o — Brian Johnson (@BDJohnson3) September 12, 2020

Of course, the important thing here is that anyone who might have been in the stadium while this happened is ok. Florida’s season is currently schedule kick off on Sept. 26 against Mississippi.