Creed has gone through quite the renaissance in the last year or so. While the band was huge back in the late-90s and early-00s, it’s not unusual to hear one of their songs like “Higher” or “One Last Breath” get used as a sound on TikTok by someone who was 100 percent not alive when Creed was one of the biggest bands in the United States.

As part of the band’s renewed popularity, Creed is about to embark on a tour with a bunch of acts that were also popular back then: 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Switchfoot, Tonic, Big Wreck, and Finger Eleven will all be involved at one point or another. And hopefully, this mariachi band that played “Higher” during Monday night’s game between the New York Mets and the Texas Rangers gets some love at one point on the tour, because this is legitimately a beautiful cover of the song.

The streaming feed of the Mets game just cut to a mariachi band playing “Higher” by Creed during the commercial. The vibes are wild right now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/20F6Ziu2sU — Just Mets (@just_mets) June 18, 2024

That little musical section before the chorus is terrific — well, the whole thing is terrific, but that was my favorite part. And while it took a second for the Mets’ SNY broadcast to catch onto the performance, once they did, they loved it.

SNY finally caught onto the mariachi Creed thing and showed it on the main broadcast. Keith Hernandez: “Mexican music is just beautiful.” — Just Mets (@just_mets) June 18, 2024

Anyway, the Mets entered Monday night’s game in Texas having won nine of their last 11 games. Grimace is involved in this run. Baseball rocks.