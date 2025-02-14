Marshawn Lynch’s Next Acting Role Will Be On HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

Since retiring from the NFL, Marshawn Lynch has carved out quite the post-playing career in front of the camera. During his playing days with the Bills, Seahawks, and Raiders, Lynch proved to be one of the most unique personalities in the NFL who is always being his raw, authentic self.

He made the transition into a media career, fittingly, in a unique way, as he didn’t join a studio show or broadcast booth, but found a way to capitalize on people’s love of Marshawn being Marshawn by going out into the world and doing scene pieces, interacting with the locals, for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage. He has also taken a somewhat unexpected turn into the acting world, taking on roles in Bottoms and, most recently, Love Hurts, showing his ability to take his larger than life personality and have it translate on the big screen.

For his next role, Lynch will move to the TV world as one of the new cast members on HBO’s Euphoria, where he’ll join Zendaya and company for Season 3 of the hit show. His quote for the press release on the casting news was perfectly Marshawn.

“I’m hella juiced about the show and getting a chance to work with the people in front and behind the camera,” Lynch said. “At the end of the day, I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”

We’ll have to wait to find out what role Lynch is playing in the show, as it will take a time jump out of high school for the third season — which, sadly, means we won’t see Lynch possibly trying to play a high schooler, which would’ve been incredible.