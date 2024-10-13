It’s been awhile! But excitement for season 3 remains high since, if anything, the show’s cast — especially Zendaya , Sydney Sweeney , Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer — has gotten even more famous during the hiatus.

By the time HBO’s Euphoria returns in 2025, it will have been over three years since the last new episode. To put that into perspective, all three films in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy came out in a two-year span.

Plot

The last time we checked in with Euphoria season 3, there were behind-the-scenes rumblings about the direction the series should go in. Creator Sam Levinson wanted to turn Rue into a private detective, for some reason, but that concept was rejected by HBO — and Zendaya. The Challengers star’s suggestion of making Rue a surrogate mother also went nowhere. They eventually agreed on “an inkling of an idea,” but it’s unclear what it is.

We do know, however, that there will be a time jump that will take Rue, Cassie, etc. out of their teen years (it won’t be a “33-year-old Stockard Channing playing 18-year-old Rizzo in Grease” scenario).

“It’s important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with,” Zendaya said on The Awards podcast. She continued:

“I don’t actually know much about what is happening. I don’t quite know exactly what the season is going to look like, but I do know that the time jump is happening. It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids and they were in high school affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world. I’ll be interested to see what happens too.”

Sydney Sweeney is a lot more famous now than she was during previous seasons, but she’s still excited for more Euphoria. “I’m very excited to jump back into Cassie,” the Anyone but You star told People. “She is definitely one of the most special characters for me and I love my Euphoria family, so I look forward to it.” As for what she wants to see from Cassie in season 2, “I love crazy Cassie, so the crazier, the better for me,” she said.

Euphoria season 3 will begin filming in January. Fingers crossed!

Cast

“All of the principal cast” will be back for season 3 of Euphoria, including Zendaya (Rue), Sydney Sweeney (Cassie), Jacob Elordi (Nate), Hunter Schafer (Jules), and Oscar nominee Colman Domingo (Ali). Other cast members likely to return: Alexa Demie (Maddy), Maude Apatow (Lexi), Nika King (Leslie), Storm Reid (Gia), Austin Abrams (Ethan), and possibly Dominic Fike (Elliot).

Barbie Ferreira (Kat) got sick of playing the “fat best friend” so she exited the show, while Angus Cloud (Fez) tragically passed away in July 2023.