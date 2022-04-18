No One Has Ever Been Happier Than Marshawn Lynch Doing Donuts In A Zamboni

The Seattle Kraken have had the type of inaugural season one would expect from an expansion franchise, sitting at the bottom of their division with eight games left, but as is always the case for a new franchise, everything is about building towards the future.

The Kraken have gone all-in on trying to build strong ties to the city, and on Monday the team continued that by announcing two new investors into their ownership group: Macklemore and Marshawn Lynch.

“We are now adding two hometown heroes who share our values and desires — to give back to this great city and continue to make hockey a sport for everyone.”



Learn more about the new #SeaKraken investors, Macklemore & Marshawn Lynch → https://t.co/BQFmY3PayO pic.twitter.com/vHZxddqSBO — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 18, 2022

The two new minority owners then got to spend a day on the ice, with Marshawn trading in skates for the keys to the zamboni, where he had the time of his life, cutting donuts on the ice and cackling in laughter as he went in circles.

We tossed new #SeaKraken investor, @moneylynch, the keys to the zamboni and let's just say he went full Beast Mode on the ice! 😂 pic.twitter.com/lMRdolwz2I — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) April 18, 2022

There are few people who have life figured out better than Lynch, who seems to exclusively do things he thinks would be fun, like owning a hockey team and driving around in the zamboni. The excitement in his face when the driver asks if he wants to do donuts is so pure. The surest way to get great video content is to give Marshawn the keys to a vehicle and let him have fun, dating all the way back to his legendary injury cart joyride at Cal.