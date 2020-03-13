Sports leagues around the world have started taking drastic measures as COVID-19 spreads worldwide. While Italy canceling all sporting events happened a week ago, in recent days, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s positive test for coronavirus led to a numbers of leagues hastily (and, based on the advice of experts, wisely) announcing suspensions and cancelations. The NBA, NHL, MLS, and MLB all decided to put things on pause, while all winter and spring sports championships in college athletics were ended.

Now, golf’s biggest tournament and two of the top footballing leagues on earth have decided to follow suit. The PGA Tour announced The Masters, which was scheduled to take place from April 9-12, has been postponed. There is no indication on whether the PGA has a potential make-up date in mind.

Statement from Chairman Ridley: "Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone @TheMasters, @anwagolf and @DriveChipPutt National Finals." Full details at https://t.co/FX2AN1MLsY pic.twitter.com/Z2DjS5TYdG — The Masters (@TheMasters) March 13, 2020

On the other side of the pond, two of the top footballing leagues in Europe are also following suit. The English Premier League had planned to go ahead with matches this weekend without fans in attendance, but following Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi testing positive for coronavirus in recent days, the decision was made on Friday to press pause until April 4.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said in a statement.

In Germany, the Bundesliga planned on having games without fans this weekend, but that, too, will not come to fruition. Like the Premier League, the Bundesliga will press pause until April 2. As for continental football, UEFA’s two major competitions, Champions League and Europa League, have also been shelved.

If all of these leagues putting potential return dates are taking the same approach as the NBA, that means we won’t necessarily see them again on April 2 — Adam Silver appeared on Inside the NBA on Thursday night and essentially said the league’s current projected return date of one month is more of a hopeful estimate than anything, while also admitting that there’s a chance the season needs to be canceled altogether. For now, though, we’re all sitting and waiting, hoping that everyone is able to stay healthy while coronavirus spreads worldwide.