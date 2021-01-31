Matthew Stafford’s tenure with the Detroit Lions is over. In a bit of news reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN, Stafford, who mutually decided with the franchise to part ways earlier this month, will pack his bag to Los Angeles to join Sean McVay and the Rams in a blockbuster deal.

Schefter reports that the Lions will get quite a haul in return: Rams quarterback Jared Goff is headed to Detroit, as will three picks. Two of those selections will be in the first round, while the final one will be in the third.

Detroit is dealing QB Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick and QB Jared Goff, per sources. Two former No. 1 overall picks trading places in the first blockbuster NFL trade of 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 31, 2021

The news was confirmed by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

As for when those picks will head to the Motor City, Pelissero reports that only the third-round selection will be in the upcoming Draft.

It’s a monster deal involving a pair of quarterbacks who have only suited up for one franchise in their NFL careers. Stafford will get to go to a Rams team that is perpetually close and boasts one of the nastiest defenses in the league, but could use something to get over the hump and will give the veteran an offense with a number of talented skill position players. Goff, meanwhile, will get a fresh start in Detroit as the team looks to build under new head coach Dan Campbell.