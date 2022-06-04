Mets Pitcher Max Scherzer Got Bit By One Of His Dogs On His Left Hand

The New York Mets are currently without the services of ace pitcher Max Scherzer. The three-time Cy Young award winner joined the team as a free agent this offseason, and while he’s been excellent when he’s been on the bump for the Mets, Scherzer has been on the injury list for an oblique strain he suffered last month.

All that time at home for Scherzer has apparently found a way to quite literally come back to bite him. A report by Mike Puma of the New York Post indicates that Scherzer got bit on his left hand by one of his dogs while he’s working to rehabilitate his oblique strain, but the good news is the Mets apparently aren’t all that concerned.

At home in Florida, the Mets right-hander was bitten by one of his dogs in recent days, according to a source. The bite was to Scherzer’s non-pitching (left) hand, lessening the team’s concern. Scherzer is on the IL with an oblique strain and rehabbing for a potential July return to the Mets.

Since joining the team on a three-year deal that pays him an MLB record $43 million a year, Scherzer has gone 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA. New York is 35-19 on the season, a commanding 8.5 games up on the second-place Atlanta Braves in the NL East.