The top of the NFL Draft went according to script, with Joe Burrow heading to Cincinnati, Chase Young going to Washington, and despite lots of buzz about the possibility of a trade, Jeffrey Okudah went to Detroit. The Giants likewise held on to their pick at No. 4, taking the coveted tackle Andrew Thomas out of the University of Georgia, setting the table for the most interesting decision of the draft.

The Miami Dolphins were rumored to be discussing all manner of possibilities with the fifth overall pick, including trading up to take Thomas before New York got the chance. That never materialized, and when we reached the fifth selection the question was which quarterback would they be taking: Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

In the end, they made the decision most thought they should in taking Tagovailoa, who was expected to be the top overall pick in this year’s draft entering last season before Burrow’s meteoric rise.

Tagovailoa is a special talent, whose biggest question in this draft process was his health as he was banged up at times at Alabama and suffered a season-ending dislocated hip and fracture. His medicals were apparently all clear and despite chatter some had Herbert higher on their draft board than Tua, the former national championship winning QB from Hawaii is headed to South Beach.