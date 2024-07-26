The Dolphins Gave Tua Tagovaila A 4-Year, $212.4 Million Deal

The Miami Dolphins had to figure out Tua Tagovailoa’s future this offseason, as the team’s starting quarterback had the ability to hit free agency at the end of the 2024 NFL season. While it was unclear if the team would make a major financial investment in him, all of those questions went out the window on Friday afternoon, as the Dolphins gave Tagovailoa the largest 4-year deal in NFL history.

According to multiple reports, Miami and Tagovailoa came to terms on a new contract that will pay him $212.4 million, with $167.1 million of that guaranteed.

The #Dolphins and their QB Tua Tagovailoa have a deal! Sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo they’ve agreed to terms on 4-year, $212.4M contract extension to lock him in long-term. At long-last, Miami’s franchise QB is paid like it. 💰 💰 💰 pic.twitter.com/rW5sTJzBQo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2024

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa has agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $212.4 million, including $167 million in guarantees — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) July 26, 2024

Tua time! The #Dolphins starting QB gets $167.1M guaranteed in the largest 4-year deal in history. A massive payday and a long time coming. https://t.co/bzZQKQ2hGx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2024

Tagovailoa is a divisive player among football fans, as he has plenty of limitations as a player, primarily when it comes to arm strength and his ability to make things happen when Miami’s offense is not firing on all cylinders. But when it looks good with Tagovailoa, he’s able to execute the Dolphins’ offense at a high level, as his accuracy and sense of anticipation are his two most impressive traits. Now, with expectations in Miami as high as they’ve been in years, the hope will be that Tagovailoa can remain healthy and get them over the hump to become competitors in the AFC.

During the 2023 campaign, Tagovailoa completed 69.3 percent of his passes for an NFL-best 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.