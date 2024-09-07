Saquon Barkley‘s first game after moving from one NFC East team to another could not have gone much better. Barkley, the former standout running back for the New York Giants, joined the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency this offseason and impressed during his first game with his new team, going for 132 total yards and three total touchdowns in a 34-29 win over the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

From the moment it was announced that Barkley would join the Eagles, it seemed inevitable that he’d put up numbers and make the Giants look bad for letting him go to a divisional rival. But even then, his debut with the team couldn’t have gone much better, and unsurprisingly, it caught the eye of another NFC East standout, Micah Parsons. You will be shocked to learn that Parsons — who, we presume, was happy to see his fellow Nittany Lion end up in a good spot back when this happened — had some choice words on Twitter for the Giants.

“The Giants should be under investigation!” Parsons tweeted during the game.

Fortunately for Parsons, he’ll be able to express his discontent to the Giants brass in a few weeks, as the Cowboys head to the Meadowlands to take on New York in Week 4.