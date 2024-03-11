saquon barkley
Saquon Barkley Is Signing A Three-Year Deal With The Eagles

The running back position has been considerably devalued by NFL teams over the last decade-plus, to the point that it’s exceedingly rare for a back to become a top pick or get a highly lucrative free agency contract. Saquon Barkley, who the Giants took at No. 2 overall in 2018, is looking to accomplish both of those feats as he finally got a chance to enter free agency this year after spending last season on the franchise tag in New York.

Barkley was able to put together a second straight season where he stayed mostly healthy, an important thing for the star back to show other teams after spending much of the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the shelf. Facing loaded boxes a year ago, Barkley still rolled up 962 yards on 247 carries (3.9 ypc) and six touchdowns, a dip from his production in 2022 but understandable given the Giants dreadful quarterback situation, particularly after Daniel Jones went down with injury.

As for what teams would be interested in Barkley, he didn’t have to look far from his current home in New York, as their NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles swooped in to land the star back. According to Adam Schefter, the deal guarantees Barkley $26 million and has an average annual value of just over $12 million for three years (with some escalators and bonus clauses).

Barkley, for his part, seems excited to be joining a contender in Philly.

The Eagles saw their top back from last year leave earlier in the day, with the Bears signing D’Andre Swift, but replace him with Barkley to bring even more dynamism to their backfield. Barkley and quarterback Jalen Hurts will give opposing defenses headaches with their ability to run downhill and the Eagles option game figures to be a nightmare to deal with. Barkley, when healthy, is also a terrific screen back and the Eagles are big fans of throwing screens (to the frustration of their fans at times), so his fit certainly seems snug in Philly.

