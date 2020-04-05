Michael McDowell Talks iRacing, Bristol, And Learning To Race Without Feel

The NASCAR Pro Invitational Series on iRacing heads to Bristol Motor Speedway this week for its third race of this new virtual season amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and it’s the first short track race we’ll see drivers have to take on in their virtual cars.

The first two weeks have been resounding successes, with massive viewership on Fox Sports 1 (leading this week’s race to also be broadcast on Fox proper), as NASCAR has found a way to keep fans and drivers engaged when the season is suspended. The iRacing platform allows them to have realistic simulation races, with drivers having rigs at home with wheels and pedals and racing seats to feel like they are truly behind the wheel of their race car.

There are some significant differences, however, and for those that hadn’t been using iRacing much before this, the first two weeks have been a learning experience. Michael McDowell, driver of the 34 car for Front Row Motorsports, has been going through those growing pains, picking up a few laps led at Texas a week ago before a 14th place finish. Ahead of Sunday’s race at Bristol, McDowell spoke with Uproxx over the phone about the experience, why learning to drive without feel is the biggest challenge of all of this, and how he thinks the Bristol race is going to go.

How are you doing, how is the family doing, and how strange is it as someone who’s used to spending so many weeks on the road now being at home for weeks on end?

Yeah, first off everybody’s healthy and everyone’s doing well and that’s the most important thing. There are a lot of people that are going through a lot right now, so we’re thankful for our health. But, yeah, it’s definitely unique for us. We’re such creatures of habit of leaving Thursday, being at the racetrack Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and coming back and going to the shop, then doing it all over again. So this has definitely been a growing time and a learning time, but we’re thankful everyone’s healthy right now and doing our best to keep it that way.

What was your initial reaction when NASCAR came to you guys with this idea of doing the Pro Invitational Series with iRacing?

I thought it was a great idea and I was excited to do it. I wasn’t getting a chance to race anything else, so I was excited to get behind the wheel, but it was a bit of a scramble for me personally because I didn’t have a system and we didn’t have one at the shop. So it was a scramble. I had to borrow one the first week from David Gilliland and go to his shop while things were still kind of open. Then the following week I had to build a system I could bring home and start practicing on. It was a little bit of a scramble, but we’re all set up now and rollin pretty good. It’s been fun and a learning experience for sure. I feel like I’m getting better each week.

What’s your setup like now? I know some guys have some pretty elaborate rigs.

I think I’m in between the poor man level and one of the fancy rigs [laughs]. We were able to fab up a chassis at our shop and build it ourselves and order some pedals and wheels. So, it’s not like the top, top of the line, but I think we did a really good job given the time that we had. It turned out real nice and it’s been working pretty great.